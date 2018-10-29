Tata Sons Ends Suhel Seth's Contract as Consultant in Wake of #MeToo Allegations

Tata Sons, taking note of public criticism, on Monday terminated the services of Suhel Seth as consultant with the group after he was accused of sexual harassment by several women."Counselage’s (Suhel Seth) contract with Tata Sons will end on November 30, 2018," said a Tata Sons spokesperson.Ever since the controversy broke, several individuals have been tagging the Tata group and its chairman Ratan Tata, urging them to take a stand on complaints against Seth and review their ties with him.Earlier, a spokesperson for the group said they were looking into the charges of sexual misconduct that have been made against Seth in the wake of 'MeToo' movement.It began with the account of a filmmaker and creative producer who accused Seth on Twitter of taking her home by deceit and forcing himself on her.Since then, several media persons have also recounted their experiences of sexual assault involving Seth. These include journalist Mandakini Gahlot, writer Ira Trivedi, and most recently, model Diandra Soares.Seth has been unusually quiet since the allegations surfaced.