English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tata Sons Supports R Venkataramanan, Says He Will Stay in AirAsia Board
Venkataramanan, who holds stake in the carrier, is under the CBI lens, along with others, for allegedly trying to manipulate government policies through corrupt means to get international licence for AirAsia India Ltd (AAIL).
Image for Representation. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Tata Sons board on Wednesday came out in support of R Venkataramanan, the nominee director at AirAsia India who is under the CBI scanner for allegedly trying to manipulate government policies.
No-frills airline AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tatas, which holds 51 percent, and Malaysia's AirAsia Berhad.
Venkataramanan, who holds stake in the carrier, is under the CBI lens, along with others, for allegedly trying to manipulate government policies through corrupt means to get international licence for AirAsia India Ltd (AAIL).
"The board expressed its confidence in its nominee director on the Board of AAIL R Venkataramanan who would continue to serve on the board of AAIL," Tata Sons said in a statement.
The board of Tata Sons was updated on the issues concerning AAIL and particularly matters pertaining to the investigations being carried out by official agencies.
In this context, Tata Sons board expressed satisfaction that AAIL was co-operating fully with agencies investigating this matter, the statement said.
"The board is aware that prior audits and forensic reports were initiated by AAIL on some of the issues being currently investigated and based on such reports there have been no findings of any wrongdoing on the part of its nominee director -- R Venkataramanan," it added.
Tata Sons board is meeting in London, a spokesperson said.
"This is a good development and records Tata Sons' faith in Venkat. As mentioned in the statement, all possible co-operation is being extended to the investigating agencies and we will continue to do the same," Zulfiquar Memon, Managing Partner at MZM Legal who is representing Venkataraman in the Air Asia matter, said in a statement.
Earlier this month, Tata Trusts had also come out in support of Venkataramanan, who is also a managing trustee.
In May, the CBI had registered a case against AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, Venkataramanan and other officials for allegedly trying to manipulate government policies through corrupt means to get international licence.
The investigating agency has alleged that Venkataramanan lobbied with the government to secure mandatory approvals, some of them through "non-transparent means", including the then Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance, no-objection certificate and the attempt for removal or modification of 5/20 rule.
The norm -- which required local airlines to be in operation for at least five years and a minimum fleet of 20 planes in order to start overseas operations -- was done away with in 2016.
Now, only the fleet requirement of 20 aircraft is in force.
Last month, Venkataramanan had denied the allegations saying he was wrongly named as an accused in case as he had "little or no role to play" as a non-executive director at the airline.
Also Watch
No-frills airline AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tatas, which holds 51 percent, and Malaysia's AirAsia Berhad.
Venkataramanan, who holds stake in the carrier, is under the CBI lens, along with others, for allegedly trying to manipulate government policies through corrupt means to get international licence for AirAsia India Ltd (AAIL).
"The board expressed its confidence in its nominee director on the Board of AAIL R Venkataramanan who would continue to serve on the board of AAIL," Tata Sons said in a statement.
The board of Tata Sons was updated on the issues concerning AAIL and particularly matters pertaining to the investigations being carried out by official agencies.
In this context, Tata Sons board expressed satisfaction that AAIL was co-operating fully with agencies investigating this matter, the statement said.
"The board is aware that prior audits and forensic reports were initiated by AAIL on some of the issues being currently investigated and based on such reports there have been no findings of any wrongdoing on the part of its nominee director -- R Venkataramanan," it added.
Tata Sons board is meeting in London, a spokesperson said.
"This is a good development and records Tata Sons' faith in Venkat. As mentioned in the statement, all possible co-operation is being extended to the investigating agencies and we will continue to do the same," Zulfiquar Memon, Managing Partner at MZM Legal who is representing Venkataraman in the Air Asia matter, said in a statement.
Earlier this month, Tata Trusts had also come out in support of Venkataramanan, who is also a managing trustee.
In May, the CBI had registered a case against AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, Venkataramanan and other officials for allegedly trying to manipulate government policies through corrupt means to get international licence.
The investigating agency has alleged that Venkataramanan lobbied with the government to secure mandatory approvals, some of them through "non-transparent means", including the then Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance, no-objection certificate and the attempt for removal or modification of 5/20 rule.
The norm -- which required local airlines to be in operation for at least five years and a minimum fleet of 20 planes in order to start overseas operations -- was done away with in 2016.
Now, only the fleet requirement of 20 aircraft is in force.
Last month, Venkataramanan had denied the allegations saying he was wrongly named as an accused in case as he had "little or no role to play" as a non-executive director at the airline.
Also Watch
-
Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Monday 25 June , 2018 How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli on the Cusp of Fastest to 2000 T20I Runs Milestone
- Irrfan Khan Tweets a Heartfelt Post After Best Actor Win at IIFA 2018, Read His Message Here
- 11 People From the LGBTQ Community Told us The Most Bizarre Questions That They Have Been Asked
- Are Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Getting Engaged In a Month?
- Janhvi Kapoor Shares a Heartfelt Instagram Post Wishing Arjun Kapoor on His Birthday