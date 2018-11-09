English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Steel Executive Gunned Down by Former Employee in Faridabad
The executive, Arindam Pal, was immediately taken to the hospital by his colleagues but was declared brought dead.
Arinda Pal was gunned down on Friday afternoon in Faridabad, allegedly by a former employee. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: An employee of Tata Steel was gunned down on Friday afternoon in Faridabad by a former employee.
Mujesar SHO said that the executive was shot at by a former employee. “In the initial reports, doctors say he was shot at with five bullets. Post-mortem reports are awaited,” the SHO told ANI.
Senior manager Arindam Pal was immediately taken to the hospital by his colleagues but was declared brought dead.
According to media reports, the accused was fired from the company a few months ago. He made his way into the company’s warehouse in Faridabad and shot at the senior manager to allegedly settle scores.
Mujesar SHO said that the executive was shot at by a former employee. “In the initial reports, doctors say he was shot at with five bullets. Post-mortem reports are awaited,” the SHO told ANI.
Senior manager Arindam Pal was immediately taken to the hospital by his colleagues but was declared brought dead.
According to media reports, the accused was fired from the company a few months ago. He made his way into the company’s warehouse in Faridabad and shot at the senior manager to allegedly settle scores.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manu-Saurabh Win Mixed Event Gold with Junior World Record
- Thugs of Hindostan Box Office Day 1: Aamir Khan's Film Earns Rs 52.25 Crore
- Netflix Testing Feature Allowing Platform to be Controlled by Eye Movements [Video]
- PUBG is Free For Xbox One For a Limited Time: Everything You Need to Know
- From Ranbir-Alia to Varun-Natasha, Here’s How Your favourite Stars Celebrated Diwali
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...