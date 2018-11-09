Tata Steel Executive Gunned Down by Former Employee in Faridabad

An employee of Tata Steel was gunned down on Friday afternoon in Faridabad by a former employee.Mujesar SHO said that the executive was shot at by a former employee. “In the initial reports, doctors say he was shot at with five bullets. Post-mortem reports are awaited,” the SHO told ANI.Senior manager Arindam Pal was immediately taken to the hospital by his colleagues but was declared brought dead.According to media reports, the accused was fired from the company a few months ago. He made his way into the company’s warehouse in Faridabad and shot at the senior manager to allegedly settle scores.