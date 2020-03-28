Toughest Challenge for Human Race: Tata Trusts Pledges Rs 500 Crore to Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

New Delhi: As the country fights the coranavirus pandemic that is wreaking havoc across the world, the Tata Trusts on Saturday committed Rs 500 crore to protect and empower all affected communities.

The fund will be used for personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical personnel on the frontlines, respiratory systems for treating increasing number of COVID-19 cases, testing kits to per capital testing, setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients, knowledge management and training of health workers and the general public, the group said in a statement.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Tata Trusts chairman Ratan Tata said the COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges humans will face as a race.

“The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time,” he wrote.

He said the current situation in India and across the world is of grave concern and needs immediate action.

He said that Tata Trusts, Tata Sons and Tata Group companies are joined by committed local and global partners and the government to fight this crisis on a united public health collaboration platform which will strive to reach sections that are underprivileged and deprived.

"We are deeply grateful and have immense respect for every person of member organisations who have risked their lives and safety to fight this pandemic," Tata said in a statement.

