Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Taunted by Girlfriend for Not Having a Bike, Delhi Youth Goes on Stealing Spree; Arrested

The police said during their interrogation, Lalit Kumar revealed that hurt by his girl friend's taunt, he decided to have not one but many bikes and began stealing them in collusion with his friend.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2020, 8:40 PM IST
Taunted by Girlfriend for Not Having a Bike, Delhi Youth Goes on Stealing Spree; Arrested
Representative image

New Delhi: Taunted by his girlfriend on Valentine Day for not having a bike, a 20-year-old youth decided to have not one but several ones, allegedly by stealing them, and has landed into police net, officials said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said Lalit Kumar, a resident of Bhagwati Vihar, has been arrested for stealing several two-wheelers. Kumar was arrested along with his friend Saheed, 22, a Bindapur resident, said the DCP, adding the police team also recovered four motorcycles and five scooters from their possession.

"Police arrested the two accused around 6.30 pm on Friday from near a fish market in Matiyala when they were found riding a bike without number plate," said Alphonse.

He said during their interrogation, Kumar revealed that hurt by his girl friend's taunt, he decided to have not one but many bikes and began stealing them in collusion with his friend.

