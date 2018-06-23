English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Taunted Over Dark Skin, Woman Poisons Food at Relative’s Party; 5 Killed, 120 Sick
Surwase allegedly mixed insecticide in the food prepared for a house-warming party at her relative’s house.
(Representative image)
Mumbai: Jyoti Suresh Surwase was often mocked by her relatives for her dark complexion and lack of cooking skills.
Fed up of the constant taunts, the 28-year-old decided to take matters in her own hands and got the perfect opportunity to avenge her humiliation at a family function.
Surwase allegedly mixed insecticide in the food prepared for a house-warming party at her relative’s house in Mahad village of Khalapur district on June 18. The poisoned food killed five people, which included four children aged between 7 and 13 and a 53-year-old man. Media reports said about 120 guests fell sick after consuming the food.
The housewife was arrested on Friday evening. Anil Paraskar, Superintendent of Police, Raigad, said Surwase committed the crime as she was fed up of the humiliation from her family and relatives over her complexion and lack of cooking skills.
Surwase, who was married two years ago, held a grudge and decided to kill everybody in the family by mixing insecticide in the food, police said.
Khalapur police had sent food samples for testing at the forensic science laboratory, which established the presence of insecticide.
Surwase was booked for murder and other relevant offences under the IPC, the officer said.
(With PTI inputs)
