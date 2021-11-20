Tawang at India-China Border Gets Its First Movie Hall; Run By All-Women Crew, Tickets Priced Just at Rs 100

Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh got its first movie hall on Saturday with a start-up opening a screen in the heavily fortified city close to the tense India-China border 10,000-feet above sea level. Apart from an 80-seater cinema hall, the city also welcomed a virtual reality café.

Apart from its location, what makes the movie theatre unique is its all-women staff. The cineplex has been built by Jadooz Media Solution at Rs 35 lakh and will offer the 50,000-population city a cheaper movie-going experience at Rs 100 a ticket. Rani Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Bollywood movie Bunty Aur Babli 2 was the first movie screened at the hall following its inauguration on Saturday.

Speaking to mediapersons, Kanika Singal, co-founder of Jadooz, said, “We are bringing cinema to the masses and this is the first cinema hall that has opened so close to the India-China border. We want the people of Tawang to enjoy cinema and virtual reality at a very minimum cost. We don’t want people to travel long distances to big cities.”

“Very interestingly, this is an all-women run cinema hall. Why should any gender be left behind. This is our contribution to Bharat. We will also bring education to the big screens. We are going to run IAS prep classes to uplift even the remotest town of the country,” she said.

Tawang is also home to a 336-year-old Buddhist monastery, the largest in India and second largest in the world after Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.