Tax Department Acted as Per Law in CCD Promoter Siddhartha Case, Say Sources
Refuting the charges, the sources said the provisional attachment made by the department was undertaken to protect the "interests of revenue" and was based on credible evidence gathered in the search or raid action.
File image of VG Siddhartha.
New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has acted as per law in its probe against Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) promoter V G Siddhartha, official sources said on Tuesday, after a letter purportedly written by him accused tax authorities of harassment.
In the letter, Siddhartha, who has gone missing on his way to Mangaluru from Bengaluru in Karnataka, said there was a lot of harassment from the Income Tax Department in the form of attaching "our shares on two separate occasions to block our Mindtree deal and then taking position of our Coffee Day shares, although revised returns have been filed by us".
"This was very unfair and has led to a serious liquidity crunch," he said.
Refuting the charges, the sources said the provisional attachment made by the department was undertaken to protect the "interests of revenue" and was based on credible evidence gathered in the search or raid action.
"The department has acted as per provisions of the Income Tax Act," one of sources told PTI.
They said Siddhartha fetched Rs 3,200 crore from the sale of Mindtree shares, but paid only Rs 46 crore out of total Rs 300 crore minimum alternate tax (MAT) payable on the deal.
They claimed that the signature of Siddhartha on the letter being circulated on the social media under his name "does not match" with the record available with the department.
Siddhartha, the son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader S M Krishna, was last seen near a bridge across the Netravati river in the Kotepura area in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday night. Authorities have launched a massive search for him.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Remembers Late Boyfriend After Attending Friend's Wedding
- Manjrekar 'Respectfully' Disagrees With Gavaskar's Comments on Kohli & Selectors
- The Next Frontier for Artificial Intelligence Lies in Food and Beverages
- Dhoni Plays Football With Actor Arjun Kapoor in Mumbai
- Reliance Jio Overtakes Vodafone-Idea to Become India's Largest Telecom Operator