Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Tax Holiday for Investors, Special CRPF and BSF Battalions: A Peek at Govt’s Kashmir Roadmap

The roadmap explores ways to develop the newly created Union Territory, with specialised ministries like Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DONER) sending a study team to assist in rebuilding J&K and Ladakh.

Arunima | CNN-News18Arunima24

Updated:September 5, 2019, 2:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tax Holiday for Investors, Special CRPF and BSF Battalions: A Peek at Govt’s Kashmir Roadmap
Srinagar: A view of a deserted street during restrictions at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: Boosting employment via PSUs, extending tax holiday to investors and facilitating recruitment in para and military forces are some of the ideas that find mention in the Union government’s roadmap for Jammu and Kashmir.

Accessed by News18, the roadmap explores ways to develop the newly created Union Territory, with specialised ministries like Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DONER) sending a study team to assist in rebuilding J&K and Ladakh.

As part of the roadmap, the home ministry has proposed two battalions in CRPF and BSF to fulfil its promise of 50,000 job opportunities for Kashmiri youth in army and paramilitary forces. The Indian army has already started a recruitment drive in Chenab valley, eliciting 30,000 responses from Doda, Kishtawar, Reasi and surrounding districts.

The cabinet secretariat is also looking to identify 3-5 public sector units that can start operations in the Valley. The finance ministry has proposed a tax holiday of seven years, including GST relaxation, for investors in the region. The investor summit, which had been postponed, is still high on the agenda of the NITI Aayog.

As per document accessed by News18, the power ministry is exploring ways to reduce power tariff under existing programmes of State Electricity Regulatory Commissions and State Electricity Boards. The renewable energy ministry is looking to develop Ladakh as a destination for solar power generation, while the food processing ministry is devising ways to encourage use of indigenous produce. The government has also proposed to undertake a cost analysis of producing white goods (electrical consumer durables) in Kashmir compared to neighbouring states like Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Home secretary AK Bhalla is likely to visit J&K and Ladakh soon to take stock of the measures the government has already sanctioned.

Kashmir has been under lockdown with a communication blackout in place since August 5 when the government stripped J&K of statehood and special status. In an attempt to restore normalcy, the remaining 19 telephone exchanges in the Valley, which were under communication restrictions, were opened on Wednesday night.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram