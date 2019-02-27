English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tax Officials Seize 'Hard Disks' in Terror Financing Raids in Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi
Four premises in the Kashmir Valley and three in the national capital region were searched, the income tax department said without naming the organisation or the persons involved.
New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it conducted "sensitive search" that covered the head of a prominent organisation in connection with alleged terror financing and anti-national activities.
Four premises in the Kashmir Valley and three in the national capital were searched, the department said without naming the organisation or the persons involved.
"The head of a prominent organisation allegedly indulging in anti-national activities along with his associates were covered in a sensitive search action by the Income Tax Department today," it said in a statement.
"The search action has yielded credible evidence of large scale undisclosed financial transactions carried out in the business of quarrying, hotels etc."
Without providing specific details, the department said it unearthed clinching evidence of "huge unaccounted expenditure having been incurred in cash on the reconstruction and remodelling of the residential premises presently being used by the tax evader's family."
"Despite carrying out large scale financial transactions, neither the protagonist nor any member of his family has ever filed any income tax return. The evidence found in search action is robust enough to show a deliberate and wilful attempt to evade tax," it said.
In the search action, three hard disks have also been seized.
"The analysis of the information contained in the disks is likely to yield even more substantial evidence against the tax evader and his associates. This action is part of a concerted drive to trace illegal sources of funding that has financed the separatist elements and their activities in the Valley."
