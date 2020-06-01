INDIA

1-MIN READ

Tax Relief For Punjab Bus Operators, Govt Allows Vehicle Owners to Pay Arrears by June 30 Sans Penalty

Representative image. (Image: News18)

Representative image. (Image: News18)

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also directed the state Transport Department to allow vehicle owners to pay tax arrears by June 30 without penalty or interest.

  • PTI Chandigarh
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 7:46 PM IST
In a relief to the transport sector hit hard by the coronavirus lockdown, the Punjab government on Monday slashed tax on per kilometer travel for non-AC buses.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also directed the state Transport Department to allow vehicle owners to pay tax arrears by June 30 without penalty or interest.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered a reduction in tax rate from Rs 2.80 to Rs 2.69 per km per vehicle per day, an official release said.

With thousands of people directly/indirectly earning their livelihood from the transport sector, these moves will help alleviate some of their sufferings in these times of crisis, said the CM in the release.

He pointed out that the suspension of the bus service following the imposition of the lockdown had resulted in a huge loss to operators of non-AC buses, which are a common mode of transportation for ordinary people.

Principal Secretary (Transport) K Siva Prasad said the decision aimed at providing an immediate relief to the stage carriage buses.

The move will help protect interests of people employed in the sector, he said.


