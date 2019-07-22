Taxathon 2019: Vizag and Ahmedabad Organise Rally to Create Awareness on Income Tax

To create awareness among the Vizag folks about the Income Tax, the city celebrated the 159th Year of Income Tax Day celebrations with a ‘Taxathon 5K’ walk. The Income Tax Awareness walk was organised on Beach Road on Sunday, July 21, morning in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The Taxathon was flagged off by Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Visakhapatnam Commissionerate, C R Pathi, who was present at the Kalimatha temple before the commencement of the Income Tax awareness rally.

Before flagging off the Taxathon, Pathi highlighted the importance of walking for a healthy lifestyle, comparing it with payment of tax for a flourishing nation and its unity. He also focused on the health benefits of including a brisk walk for about 20-30 minutes a day.

In addition, Principal Commissioner (Central) Ch. Omkareshwar, Joint Commissioners U. Minichandran, D.V. Subba Rao and more than 200 officers, staff and other members of the Income Tax Department also participated in the walk.

Apart from the Income tax officials, members of the public and morning walkers too joined the Taxathon.

Not just Vishakhapatnam, but Gujarat also hosted the Taxathon on Saturday, July 20, with Ajai Das Mehrotra, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Gujarat, flagging off ceremony of the Taxathon-a 5-km rally in Ahmedabad. The 'Taxathon' was organised at Sabarmati Riverfront in the city.