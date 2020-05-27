Taxation Commissioner Hangs Himself at Delhi Residence, Police Recover Suicide Note

A 57-year-old Indian Revenue Officer (IRS) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri on Wednesday morning.

The 1988 batch IRS officer identified as Keshav Saxena, was posted as Principal Commissioner, Income Tax Office, at ITO.

He was admitted in an unconscious state by his wife Ratan Saxena at around 7am at a nearby private hospital. The doctors declared him dead at the hospital and informed police for the medico legal case.

The officer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling fan with the help of a bedsheet.



According to police, there is a ligature mark seen on the body, indicating it to be a clear case of suicide.



During investigation, the family of the deceased told the police that Saxena was under depression for long time now.

The police have also recovered a hand written suicide note. “The suicide note is handwritten. The handwriting analysis would be done,” said Deepak Yadav, Additional DCP New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the crime team has inspected the crime scene and forensic team was called in to collect evidence from the scene of crime.

