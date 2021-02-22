Taxi, Auto Fares Increased by Rs 3 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region as Fuel Prices Rise

Travelling in auto-rickshaws and taxis in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will now cost more as base fares for these transport services were increased by Rs 3 on Monday.

Autos that would earlier charge a minimum fare of Rs 18 will now charge Rs 21 and the minimum fare for kaali peeli taxis has been increased from Rs 22 to Rs 25, the Times of India reported.

Auto drivers were quoted as saying that there has not been increase in fares in the past five years despite a rise in prices of fuel, maintenance and insurance. Unions of auto drivers and taxi drivers in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai welcomed the hike.

Petrol price on Saturday touched an all-time high of Rs 97 per litre in Mumbai while diesel rate crossed Rs 88 -mark. Petrol price was hiked by record 39 paise per litre and diesel by 37 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. Diesel now comes for Rs 88.06 a litre in Mumbai.