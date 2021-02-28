Taxi, Auto Night Fares Hiked In Mumbai. Here's How Much You'll Have to Pay from Tomorrow

The transport ministry on Saturday introduced new tariff cards taking the minimum night fare for an auto to Rs 27 and for a taxi to Rs 32 in Mumbai.

While releasing the renewed prices, transport chief Avinash Dhakne noted that tariff cards for autos and taxis will be valid only from March 1 till May 31, allowing the driver to calibrate the electronic within the stipulated period.

However, from June 1, fares will be collected only by electronic meters. With the spike in fares, autos and taxis are set to become the most costly modes of travel in the city. From March 1, the minimum auto fare for an auto will rise from Rs 18 to Rs 21 while the minimum fare for kaali-peelis will go up to Rs 25 from Rs 22.

For a Cool Cab, the fares will go up from Rs 28 to Rs 33 across Mumbai metropolitan region. The night charges will be applicable from midnight to 5 am.

Explaining the new set of changes, Avinash Dhakne told TOI that the tariff card will help the driver to collect the revised fare from Monday onwards by showing the distance (in km) and the old (existing) fares corresponding to the new (revised) fares.

As per sources, a total of 4.6 lakh autos and 60,000 taxis in Mumbai will be going through the meter recalibration and each meter up-gradation could cost the driver up to Rs 700.

However to make the process methodical and easier the RTO officials said that they have framed a for autos and taxis to arrive at the meter shops and RTOs for recalibration.

“Vehicles whose registration number ends in ‘0’ will first arrive for recalibration between March 1 and 7.This will first arrive for recalibration between March 1 and 7 and so on,” a senior RTO official was quoted saying by TOI.

RTO officials said that there will be fitment of meter to auto/taxi by repairer and production of the vehicle before assistant inspector of motor vehicles for the actual road test.

Following which the vehicle will be tested on road for a certain distance and a second seal will be fixed before the meter is used to charge fares.

However, a transport official maintained that amid the Covid-19 scare the government is working towards minimizing the risk for auto and taxi drivers by limiting the number of people at every meter repairer shop and RTO premises.