Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Taxi Driver Arrested for Molesting TV Actress in Kolkata on New Year's Eve

The woman alleged that the driver had cancelled the trip moments after she got into the taxi at Ultadanga area in the city, police said.

PTI

Updated:January 3, 2020, 12:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Taxi Driver Arrested for Molesting TV Actress in Kolkata on New Year's Eve
Representative image: Reuters

Kolkata An app-based taxi driver has been arrested for allegedly harassing and molesting a television actress on the New Year's eve in the city, police said on Friday.

The actress informed the Kolkata Police about the incident by dialling 100 on Tuesday night, they said. Based on her complaint, the police arrested the driver on Thursday, a senior officer said.

The woman alleged that the driver had cancelled the trip moments after she got into the taxi at Ultadanga area in the city, he said.

She also alleged that the driver was drunk and tried to speed the vehicle without paying heed to her pleas to stop, the officer said.

"We have arrested the driver and are investigating the case," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram