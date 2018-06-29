GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Taxi Driver Held for Abducting and Raping Woman in Goa, Arrested

The incident occurred on Thursday evening and the accused identified as Ravichandra Bhat (48) was arrested based on the complaint filed by the victim.

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2018, 2:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Taxi Driver Held for Abducting and Raping Woman in Goa, Arrested
Picture for representation.
Panaji: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a taxi driver near the airport in Vasco town, around 40 kms from here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening and the accused identified as Ravichandra Bhat (48) was arrested on Friday morning, police added.

"When the accused found the victim walking alone on the airport road in Vasco, he offered her a lift. However,
when she refused, he dragged her into the vehicle and took her to an isolated place in Vasco where he sexually assaulted her," Vasco police inspector Nolasco Raposo said.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim this morning, the accused was arrested, he added.

"Bhat runs a taxi at the airport and lives in Vasco," Raposo said.

Police are investigating the case.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery