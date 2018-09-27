English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Taxi Driver Sentenced to 5 Years in Jail for Molesting American Tourist
The incident took place on October 11, 2014 when the woman had come to Rishikesh from Delhi in a taxi and the driver of the vehicle tried to molest her on Delhi-Dehradun National Highway.
Image for representation
Muzaffarnagar: A local court Thursday sentenced a taxi driver to five-year imprisonment for molesting an American tourist.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shelender Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused, Samey Singh, after holding him guilty under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.
According to prosecutor Sandeep Singh, a case was registered against the accused on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman.
A charge sheet was filed within seven days of the incident, the prosecutor said.
