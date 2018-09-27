GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Taxi Driver Sentenced to 5 Years in Jail for Molesting American Tourist

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2018, 10:42 PM IST
Image for representation
Muzaffarnagar: A local court Thursday sentenced a taxi driver to five-year imprisonment for molesting an American tourist.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shelender Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused, Samey Singh, after holding him guilty under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.

According to prosecutor Sandeep Singh, a case was registered against the accused on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman.

The incident took place on October 11, 2014 when the woman had come to Rishikesh from Delhi in a taxi and the driver of the vehicle tried to molest her on Delhi-Dehradun National Highway.

A charge sheet was filed within seven days of the incident, the prosecutor said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
