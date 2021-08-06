TBJEE 2021: Tripura Joint Entrance Exams to Now Be Held on August 24

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has announced that the state-level joint entrance examination will now be held on August 24. The exams known as TBJEE or simply TJEE was postponed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the fresh date is said to be the final one and will not be pushed further. Candidates can check the notice issued by the governing authority on the official website tbjee.nic.in and follow the link of ‘Rescheduled date of TJEE 2021’.

Admit cards for the exams will be soon published on the official website and candidates are advised to keep a track of the portal. Covid-19 guidelines for TJEE have been issued on the website.

TJEE 2021 will be held on a single day in three shifts. The papers are divided into four subjects - Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. Physics and Chemistry exams will be combined in the first session, while Biology and Mathematics papers will be conducted in the second and third session respectively.

The exams will be based on multiple-choice questions, and candidates will get 45 minutes for each subject. The paper will be divided into 10 modules containing three questions each. This time the questions have been reduced to 30 from 50.

Every subject has been allotted 120 marks. There is negative marking in TBJEE 2021, candidates will lose one mark for every incorrect answer.

Meanwhile, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will review the Class 10 and Class 12 results after students who have failed took to streets across the state.

According to EastMojo, Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that TBSE will review results of some schools as students are dissatisfied over the evaluation of their performances. He added that there will be a permanent solution to the problems of protesting students.

