1-min read

TBSE 10th Result 2019 Announced. Check Tripura Madhyamik Scores at tbse.in, Direct Links and Steps Here

The TBSE 10th Result 2019 or Tripura Madhyamik Result was announced by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education at tripuraresults.nic.in or tbse.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 8, 2019, 8:53 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)
TBSE 10th Result 2019 Declared | The Tripura Board of Secondary Education has announced the TBSE 10th Result 2019 today on its official website at tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in. The TBSE Madhyamik result 2019 can be downloaded online from the exam convener Agartala-based Tripura Board of Secondary Education or commonly called as TBSE’s homepage. The class 10 board examination for this academic year was held from March 2 to March 26 and reportedly 47,596 students appeared for the TBSE Class 10 Board exam.

TBSE 10th Result 2019: Know how to get Tripura Madhyamik score

Step 1- Visit the TBSE official website tripuraresults.nic.in or tbse.in

Step 2- Click on Tripura 10th Result 2019 link

Step 3-Provide your exam registration details in appropriate boxes

Step 4: Submit the details to view your TBSE 10th Result 2019

Step 5: Now, TBSE Madhyamik result 2109 can be downloaded and take a printout

Apart from the government recognized state educational board’s homepage, the scores of TBSE 10th Result 2019 will also be available on examresults.net, indiaresults.com. Before the announcement of Tripura 10th Result 2019, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education has published the TBSE class 12 Arts result 2019 and TBSE class 12 Commerce result 2019 on June 6.

