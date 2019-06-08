TBSE 10th Result 2019: Tripura Madhyamik Results Released at tripuraresults.nic.in; Check Steps Here
The TBSE 10th Result 2019 or Tripura Board Madhyamik results was released by Tripura Board of Secondary Education at tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in today.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
TBSE 10th Result 2019 | The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) declared the Tripura 10th Result 2019 or the TBSE Madhyamik results today on June 8 (Saturday). The TBSE 10th Result or the Tripura Board Madhyamik results was released by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education on its official websites at tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in. Students who had appeared for the class 10 examination under the Tripura Board must now be ready with their hall tickets as they carry vital information like registration number and centre name, which is required to be filled up in the slots when the TBSE Madhyamik results are announced.
The Tripura Board Madhyamik students can alternatively check their TBSE 10th results at third-party portals at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. This year, the TBSE Higher Secondary (+2 stage) examination had begun on March 02, 2019 and ended on March 26, 2019.
TBSE 10th Result 2019: How to Check
Step 1. Log onto tripuraresults.nic.in or tbse.in
Step 2. Click On the Tripura 12th result link given on the homepage
Step 3: A new page will open, enter your exam registration details
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: Your Tripura 12th results will appear in a fresh page.
Tripura Board of Secondary Education is a board of school education in the state of Tripura, India. Tripura Board of Secondary Education was established in the year 1973 under the Tripura Act. No.12 and named after Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 by Tripura Legislative Assembly.
