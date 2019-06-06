TBSE 12th Result 2019 Declared: Tripura Arts, Commerce Results Released at tripuraresults.nic.in; How to Check

TBSE 12th Result 2019 Declared | The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced the Tripura 12th Result 2019 or the TBSE Class 12 results shortly. The TBSE 12th Result or the Tripura Board class 12 results have been released by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education on its official websites at tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in. Students who had appeared for the class 12 examination under the Tripura Board can check their TBSE HS results online by simply filling up a few slots with the help of their admit cards.

This year, the TBSE Higher Secondary (+2 stage) examination had begun on March 01, 2019 and ended on March 30, 2019. The Tripura Board HS students can alternatively check their TBSE 12th results at third-party portals at examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

TBSE 12th Result 2019: How to Check

Step 1. Log onto tripuraresults.nic.in or tbse.in

Step 2. Click On the Tripura 12th result link given on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open, enter your exam registration details

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Your Tripura 12th results will appear in a fresh page.

Tripura Board of Secondary Education is a board of school education in the state of Tripura, India. Tripura Board of Secondary Education was established in the year 1973 under the Tripura Act. No.12 and named after Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 by Tripura Legislative Assembly.