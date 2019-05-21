Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

TBSE 12th Science Result 2019: Tripura Board Declares Class 12 Science Results at tripuraresults.nic.in

The Tripura 12th Science Result 2019 or TBSE Science Results have been declared by Tripura Board of Secondary Education on its website tripuraresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 21, 2019, 9:23 AM IST
TBSE 12th Science Result 2019: Tripura Board Declares Class 12 Science Results at tripuraresults.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
TBSE 12th Science Result 2019 | The Tripura Board of Secondary Education or TBSE announced the Tripura TBSE 12th Science Result 2019 or Tripura 12th Science Result. The TBSE Science Result 2019 or the Tripura 12th Science Results have been declared by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education on its official website tripuraresults.nic.in. Students are asked to keep their admit card and hall ticket number handy while checking the Tripura Board Result 2019, TBSE 12th Science Result 2019. All the Tripura Board students can check their Tripura 12th Science Result 2019 on the website once the result is released by the board officials.

The TBSE Class 12 Science Result 2019 is available for download on these websites as well tripura.nic.in, tripuraresults.nic.in, results.indiaresults.com, examresults.net

The Tripura Board of Secondary education conducted the Tripura class 12 examination for the year 2018-19. The Tripura class 12 examinations were held from March 1-30.

TBSE 12th Science Result 2019: How to Check

Students are advised to follow these steps to check Tripura Board 12th Science Result 2019 at tripuraresults.nic.in

1. Visit the TBSE’s official website at tripuraresults.nic.in
2. Look for the tab, 'Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), Science - Year 2019 - Click Here'
3. Enter your roll number and hall ticket number to check your Tripura 12th Science Result 2019, TBSE 12th Science Result 2019
4. TBSE Result 2019 for Science stream will be displayed on the screen
5. Download the same and take a printout for future use.


The Tripura Board of Secondary Education is a board of school education in the state of Tripura, India. Tripura Board of Secondary Education was established in the year 1973 under the Tripura Act. No.12 and named after Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 by Tripura Legislative Assembly. It is a state agency of the Government of Tripura and is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
