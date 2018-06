TBSE Tripura Board 10th Result 2018 Merit List Declared on tripuraresults.nic.in

: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced Tripura class 10 result 2018 or Tripura Board Madhyamik result 2018 Today (June 12) at 9:30 am. Students are asked to keep a sharp eye on tripuraresults.nic.in to check their Tripura class 10 result 2018, TBSE 10th Result 2018, Tripura Class 10th Result 2018. The total number of students appeared were 47,615.1st Division - 214492nd Division - 373rd Division - 2472The Tripura Board of Secondary Education conducted Tripura Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10 final exams 2018 for the New Syllabus & New Pattern began on Tuesday, 06 March, 2018 and ended on 10th April 2018, while the exams for the Old Syllabus & Old Pattern began on Tuesday, 06 March, 2018 and ended on 10th April, 2018. Students can check theirStep 1 :Logon to official website tripuraresults.nic.in Step 2: Look for the link which saysStep 3: Enter all the details to check your Tripura TBSE 10th result 2018Step 4: Download your Tripura result 2018, students are advised to take out printouts for future use.Recently the board declared class 12 or Higher Secondary results. The overall pass percentage was 78.62 per cent.