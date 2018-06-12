English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TBSE Tripura Board 10th Result 2018 Merit List Declared on tripuraresults.nic.in
The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) declared Tripura class 10 result 2018 or Tripura Board Madhyamik result 2018 Today (June 12) at 9:30 am.
TBSE 10th result 2018 : The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced Tripura class 10 result 2018 or Tripura Board Madhyamik result 2018 Today (June 12) at 9:30 am. Students are asked to keep a sharp eye on tripuraresults.nic.in to check their Tripura class 10 result 2018, TBSE 10th Result 2018, Tripura Class 10th Result 2018. The total number of students appeared were 47,615.
TBSE 10th result 2018 Statistics:
1st Division - 21449
2nd Division - 37
3rd Division - 2472
The Tripura Board of Secondary Education conducted Tripura Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10 final exams 2018 for the New Syllabus & New Pattern began on Tuesday, 06 March, 2018 and ended on 10th April 2018, while the exams for the Old Syllabus & Old Pattern began on Tuesday, 06 March, 2018 and ended on 10th April, 2018. Students can check their TBSE 10th result 2018, Tripura Class 10th Result 2018, Tripura 10th Result 2018, TBSE Madhyamik Result 2018 on these websites as well examresults.net/tripura, tripura.indiaresults.com, results.gov.in
How to check TBSE 10th result 2018 online:
Step 1 :Logon to official website tripuraresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says TBSE 10th result 2018, TBSE result 2018 ,
Step 3: Enter all the details to check your Tripura TBSE 10th result 2018
Step 4: Download your Tripura result 2018, students are advised to take out printouts for future use.
Recently the board declared class 12 or Higher Secondary results. The overall pass percentage was 78.62 per cent.
Last year, The Tripura Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10 final exams 2017 exam began on 03 March, 2017 and ended on 23 March, 2017. The Tripura Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10 final exams 2017 result was announced on 06 June, 2017. Around 50 thousand students sat for the Tripura Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10 final exams 2017. The state recorded a passing percentage of 59.31 %, with boys outperforming the girls.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
