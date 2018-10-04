English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TCS Fires Employee for Sending Rape, Death Threats to Women Via Social Media
According to sources, TCS started an investigation in the matter after screenshots of abusive messages went viral. They added that the employee had admitted to having sent the threatening messages.
New Delhi: IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has sacked an employee who was allegedly sending rape and death threats to women on social media platforms.
According to sources, TCS started an investigation in the matter after screenshots of abusive messages went viral. They added that the employee had admitted to having sent the threatening messages.
"At TCS we have zero tolerance towards any act which goes against our core values. The employee has been relieved with immediate effect," TCS said in an emailed response. It did not offer any details on the matter.
The messages that went viral did not reveal the identity of the woman. The sacked employee also seems to have deleted his social media account.
The sources added that the company is unlikely to take legal recourse against the sacked employee, as the messages were sent in the personal capacity by the accused.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
