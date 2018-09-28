TCS IT Wiz 2018 Pune Edition on 4th October, National Finals on 25th November 2018 at Mumbai

TCS IT Wiz 2018 Pune Edition is scheduled to be organized on 4th October 2018, next week. TCS IT Wiz is the country’s biggest Inter-School IT Quiz that tickles the IT knowledge and awareness of school students from Classes 8th to 12th. TCS IT Wiz 2018 first round began at Hyderabad on 1st August 2018, last month, moving on to cities like Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Indore, Kolkata, Nagpur and Bhubaneswar.Up in the line are Pune on 4th October, Mumbai on 7th October, Kochi on 31st October and Delhi on 17th November 2018. The National Finals are scheduled to be organized on 25th November 2018 at Mumbai. The exact address and timings for TCS IT Wiz 2018 National Finals are to be conveyed.Interested schools can Register online or through coordinators on or before 30th September 2018 for the Pune Edition. The participating school can register multiple teams comprising 2 members per team. There is no entry or registration fee.On the examination day, the participants go through the Preliminary written round in Pen and Paper mode.In each city, based on teams’ performance in the written preliminary round, top 6 teams qualify for Regional Finals and are invited on stage to participate in the same.The Regional finals comprise of oral, audio, visual, buzzer based rapid-fire rounds.Interested schools/candidates can get more information at the below mentioned url: