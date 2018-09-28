English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TCS IT Wiz 2018 Pune Edition on 4th October, National Finals on 25th November 2018 at Mumbai
Interested schools can Register online or through coordinators on or before 30th September 2018 for the Pune Edition. The participating school can register multiple teams comprising 2 members per team. There is no entry or registration fee.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
TCS IT Wiz 2018 Pune Edition is scheduled to be organized on 4th October 2018, next week. TCS IT Wiz is the country’s biggest Inter-School IT Quiz that tickles the IT knowledge and awareness of school students from Classes 8th to 12th. TCS IT Wiz 2018 first round began at Hyderabad on 1st August 2018, last month, moving on to cities like Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Indore, Kolkata, Nagpur and Bhubaneswar.
Up in the line are Pune on 4th October, Mumbai on 7th October, Kochi on 31st October and Delhi on 17th November 2018. The National Finals are scheduled to be organized on 25th November 2018 at Mumbai. The exact address and timings for TCS IT Wiz 2018 National Finals are to be conveyed.
Interested schools can Register online or through coordinators on or before 30th September 2018 for the Pune Edition. The participating school can register multiple teams comprising 2 members per team. There is no entry or registration fee.
On the examination day, the participants go through the Preliminary written round in Pen and Paper mode.
In each city, based on teams’ performance in the written preliminary round, top 6 teams qualify for Regional Finals and are invited on stage to participate in the same.
The Regional finals comprise of oral, audio, visual, buzzer based rapid-fire rounds.
Interested schools/candidates can get more information at the below mentioned url:
http://www.tcsitwiz.com/content/2018-details.html
Up in the line are Pune on 4th October, Mumbai on 7th October, Kochi on 31st October and Delhi on 17th November 2018. The National Finals are scheduled to be organized on 25th November 2018 at Mumbai. The exact address and timings for TCS IT Wiz 2018 National Finals are to be conveyed.
Interested schools can Register online or through coordinators on or before 30th September 2018 for the Pune Edition. The participating school can register multiple teams comprising 2 members per team. There is no entry or registration fee.
On the examination day, the participants go through the Preliminary written round in Pen and Paper mode.
In each city, based on teams’ performance in the written preliminary round, top 6 teams qualify for Regional Finals and are invited on stage to participate in the same.
The Regional finals comprise of oral, audio, visual, buzzer based rapid-fire rounds.
Interested schools/candidates can get more information at the below mentioned url:
http://www.tcsitwiz.com/content/2018-details.html
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Facebook Says Security Breach Allowed Hackers to Control Accounts of 50 Million Users
- Pataakha Movie Review: Vishal Bhardwaj Film's Power Rings on So Many Levels
- Motivated Kerala Blasters Hoping to Rustle Well-balanced ATK in ISL 2018 Opener
- 'Good Touch, Bad Touch': Tamil Actor Sivakartikeyan Teaches Sex Education to Students in New Short Film
- Apple iPhone XS Max Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Battle of The Big Screen Powerhouse Smartphones
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...