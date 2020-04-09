TCS Offers Free, 15-day Digital Certification Programme Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
The programme, offered on the TCS iON Digital Learning Hub platform, is followed by an online digital assessment and certification, according to a TCS statement.
New Delhi: TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services, announced on Monday a free, 15-day self-paced digital certification programme called Career Edge, specially designed for college students/working professionals to enhance their career skills by helping them effectively utilise the time at hand during this period of lockdown.
"The programme consists of nano videos, case studies and assessments that will help the learners to understand and evaluate their strengths and weaknesses.
Career Edge also carries useful recorded webinars hosted by TCSers to make it interesting and practical. The program can be accessed anywhere, anytime on any device - cellphones, laptops, desktops and tablets," it said.
This is the second initiative by TCS iON during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
