TDB's Support to Women's Entry in Sabarimala Creates Rift in Temple Administration

After Travancore Devaswom Board told the Supreme Court that it backs entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala shrine, the stand has left the temple administration miffed. Some members claimed that they were neither informed nor consulted on the issue.TDB president A Padmakumar said that he was "not updated on the change in stand". He added that the Board had only sought more time to implement the verdict, but did not file any review petition. Insiders at TDB told News18 that the president was not a part of major decision making.Meanwhile, some reports stated that the government could take a stern action against the Board president due to his statement against TDB's stand. The speculation was further stirred after Devaswom Board Commissioner N Vasu called on CPI (M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at the party headquarters AKG Centre on Thursday.Reports suggested that there is a move to remove Padmakumar from the post and replace him with Recruitment Board Chairman M Rajagopalan Nair.The Board hasn't been against the entry of women of all ages since the LDF came to power in 2016. However, it had vehemently opposed it when the Congress-led UDF was in power in Kerala.As the shrine is set to reopen on February 12, right-wing outfit, Sabarimala Karma Samiti, is gearing up for protests against entry of women of childbearing age into Sabarimala.