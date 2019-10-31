TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Joins Hands with Pawan Kalyan Over Sand March in Visakhapatnam
Naidu also announced financial support of Rs 1 lakh to each victim's family.
TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu. (News18)
Amaravathi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday extended his support to actor and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan's long march in Visakhapatnam over the issue of sand scarcity in the state.
Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Guntur, Naidu said, "We will extend our support to the JSP's long march in Visakhapatnam on November 3. Senior leaders from our party will attend the rally," he said.
Naidu said that the government's irregularities in the sand industry are growing day by day. "The government's mockery of the demise of sand victims' families is nothing but a violation of human rights," he said. "Suicides caused by this are government-made murders. The government is neglecting sand scarcity and state ministers are insulting victims," he added.
Naidu also announced financial support of Rs 1 lakh to each victim's family.
Naidu claimed that the state was experiencing sand scarcity because of illegal transportation to Telangana and Karnataka. "The government is blaming us for politicising the issue, but what can they say about these suicides?" he said. "The government must give Rs 25 lakh in compensation to each family whose member commits suicide due to sand scarcity."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karisma Kapoor Attends Family Lunch with Cousins, Shweta Nanda
- Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma Celebrate Arjun Bijlani’s Birthday, See Pics
- 'Chulbul' Salman Khan and 'Chulbuli' Preity Zinta Dress Up as Law Enforcers for Halloween
- Steam Game Library's New Interface is Now Available for All Users
- The Curious Case of Delhi's Missing Buildings Shown Through Before and After Diwali Photos