TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Joins Hands with Pawan Kalyan Over Sand March in Visakhapatnam​

Naidu also announced financial support of Rs 1 lakh to each victim's family.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:October 31, 2019, 9:01 PM IST
TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu. (News18)

Amaravathi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday extended his support to actor and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan's long march in Visakhapatnam over the issue of sand scarcity in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Guntur, Naidu said, "We will extend our support to the JSP's long march in Visakhapatnam on November 3. Senior leaders from our party will attend the rally," he said.

Naidu said that the government's irregularities in the sand industry are growing day by day. "The government's mockery of the demise of sand victims' families is nothing but a violation of human rights," he said. "Suicides caused by this are government-made murders. The government is neglecting sand scarcity and state ministers are insulting victims," he added.

Naidu also announced financial support of Rs 1 lakh to each victim's family.

Naidu claimed that the state was experiencing sand scarcity because of illegal transportation to Telangana and Karnataka. "The government is blaming us for politicising the issue, but what can they say about these suicides?" he said. "The government must give Rs 25 lakh in compensation to each family whose member commits suicide due to sand scarcity."

