Chandrababu Naidu Taken Into Preventive Custody at Visakhapatnam Airport after Protests by YSRCP
The TDP chief arrived at Visakhapatnam on Thursday afternoon from Vijayawada en route to Vizianagaram as part of his statewide Praja Chaitanya yatra.
TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu. (News18)
Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu was on Thursday taken into preventive custody at the airport here for his 'safety' as the ruling YSR Congress workers staged a protest opposing his visit, police said. Tension prevailed near the airport with the TDP workers repulsing the YSRC activists who tried to block Naidu's convoy.
A notice under Section 151 CrPC was served on Naidu and he was taken into preventive custody "because of his safety and security", Visakhapatnam city Commissioner of Police Rajiv Kumar Meena told PTI. The Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly was sent back into the VIP lounge inside the airport here.
"He has cooperated with us and agreed to go to the VIP lounge at the airport. Though we initially tried to allow him to go ahead with his planned programme, there were too many numberof protestors and so we decided to take him into preventive custody for his safety," Meena said.
The TDP chief arrived here on Thursday afternoon from Vijayawada en route to Vizianagaram as part of his state-wide Praja Chaitanya yatra. He was supposed to visit Gopalapatnam and other areas near Visakhapatnam but the YSRC organised a protest opposing his visit.
Calling him "Uttarandhra Drohi" (deceiver of north-coastal Andhra), the ruling party members tried to block the former chief minister's convoy at the airport and squatted on the road.
The TDP workers sought to counter their YSRC counterparts, leading to tension in the area. The Police Commissioner said there were "no clashes" between workers of the two parties.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's How Kartik Aaryan Reacted to Jemimah Rodrigues Dancing on Haan Main Galat
- WARNING! Update Your Google Chrome Browser Right Now; Nothing Else is as Important
- Ever Wondered How Apollo 13 Astronauts Saw The Moon? NASA Has a Video You Must See
- What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
- Taimur Ali Khan Sporting 'Punjabi Juttis' is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today