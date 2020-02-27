Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Chandrababu Naidu Taken Into Preventive Custody at Visakhapatnam Airport after Protests by YSRCP

The TDP chief arrived at Visakhapatnam on Thursday afternoon from Vijayawada en route to Vizianagaram as part of his statewide Praja Chaitanya yatra.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2020, 6:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Chandrababu Naidu Taken Into Preventive Custody at Visakhapatnam Airport after Protests by YSRCP
TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu. (News18)

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu was on Thursday taken into preventive custody at the airport here for his 'safety' as the ruling YSR Congress workers staged a protest opposing his visit, police said. Tension prevailed near the airport with the TDP workers repulsing the YSRC activists who tried to block Naidu's convoy.

A notice under Section 151 CrPC was served on Naidu and he was taken into preventive custody "because of his safety and security", Visakhapatnam city Commissioner of Police Rajiv Kumar Meena told PTI. The Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly was sent back into the VIP lounge inside the airport here.

"He has cooperated with us and agreed to go to the VIP lounge at the airport. Though we initially tried to allow him to go ahead with his planned programme, there were too many numberof protestors and so we decided to take him into preventive custody for his safety," Meena said.

The TDP chief arrived here on Thursday afternoon from Vijayawada en route to Vizianagaram as part of his state-wide Praja Chaitanya yatra. He was supposed to visit Gopalapatnam and other areas near Visakhapatnam but the YSRC organised a protest opposing his visit.

Calling him "Uttarandhra Drohi" (deceiver of north-coastal Andhra), the ruling party members tried to block the former chief minister's convoy at the airport and squatted on the road.

The TDP workers sought to counter their YSRC counterparts, leading to tension in the area. The Police Commissioner said there were "no clashes" between workers of the two parties.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram