TDP Faces Leadership Crisis in Stronghold Sattenaplli Seat of Andhra Pradesh

Sattenapalle Assembly constituency in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, considered as a stronghold of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), is now facing a leadership problem. Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu led party still has a strong support base in the constituency. However, the party is now grappling with the shortage of party cadre and lack of local leadership. In Sattanapalle, party workers are conducting various programs on their own without a strong leadership.

The party is making efforts to strengthen its presence among the masses as it feels that voters are with the TDP despite the 2019 election defeat in this constituency.

TDP leader and former Assembly speaker Dr Kodela Sivaprasada Rao had represented Sattenapalle seat many times. Sattenapalle constituency was considered as his bastion. However, he lost the 2019 Assembly polls to YSRCP’s Ambati Rambabu. Later, Kodela died by suicide, leaving Sattenpalle without any strong TDP leader.

After Kodela’s death, party leaders were expecting Kodela’s son Sivaram to step into his dad’s shoes. However, it did not happen after objections were raised against Sivaram by local leaders during a meeting with TDP chief Naidu.

Meanwhile, TDP stalwart and former MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao’s son Rayapati Ranga Rao came forward to lead the party in Sattenapalle if given a chance. He wanted to contest the Assembly polls from Sattenpalli, however, he was not given the party ticket as the seat was represented by Kodela. He has presented a proposal to Naidu to lead the party in the constituency stating that he had organized protests and also has skills to strengthen the party.

Former MLA YV Anjaneyulu has also entered into the fray for getting the post of party in charge of Sattenpalle. Anjaneyulu was party MLA during 1999-2004 from Vinukonda Constituency in Guntur district. He went into political hibernation for many years and now he has become active in Sattenapalli. In his proposal to TDP chief Naidu, Anjaneyulu said that he would work to revive the party in Sattenapalli.

During the local body polls, he campaigned for party candidates and YSRCP activists allegedly damaged his car.

Party workers are now holding various programs in the constituency without a leader to lead them in the strong bastion of TDP. Reportedly, Naidu is studying the pros and cons of each leader and is likely to make a decision soon.

