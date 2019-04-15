English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TDP Files Complaint with EC Over Shifting of EVMs in Andhra Pradesh's Nuzvid
Election Commission, however, said the equipment that have been shifted were either not used on the election day or defective.
Machilipatnam: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate for the Nuzvid Assembly seat M Venkateswara Rao on Sunday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, saying polling equipment have been shifted from strong room without any intimation.
He said the equipment were from the Nuzvid Assembly segment and were stored in the strong room at Machilipatnam Krishna University campus after polling was held on April 11.
Election authorities, however, said the equipment that have been shifted were either not used on the election day or defective. "114 VVPATs, 104 ballot units and 102 control units that were unused in the election or defective have been shifted from the Krishna University campus to the EVM godown," Returning Officer Swapnil P Dinakar told PTI.
He added that the unused equipment were stored in a separate room and not along with those used for polling. "We have not touched the sealed strong rooms," he said.
