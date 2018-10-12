GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

TDP Lawmaker CM Ramesh's Homes and Offices Raided by Income Tax Officials

Close to 100 tax officials are raiding multiple locations, including the office of a company owned by the lawmaker's relative.

News18.com

Updated:October 12, 2018, 2:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
New Delhi: A Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lawmaker CM Ramesh's homes and offices in Hyderabad and Kadapa were raided by income tax officials on Friday.

Close to 100 tax officials are raiding multiple locations, including the office of a company owned by the lawmaker's relative. The firm is said to have a turnover of close to Rs 1,000 crore.



The Income Tax department had on Thursday raided premises of co-founder of The Quint and former Network18 promoter Raghav Bahl. The I-T raids were carried out for allegedly evading tax on undisclosed income. The Quint office, too, has been raided by I-T officials.

More details awaited.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...