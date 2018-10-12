English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TDP Lawmaker CM Ramesh's Homes and Offices Raided by Income Tax Officials
Close to 100 tax officials are raiding multiple locations, including the office of a company owned by the lawmaker's relative.
New Delhi: A Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lawmaker CM Ramesh's homes and offices in Hyderabad and Kadapa were raided by income tax officials on Friday.
Close to 100 tax officials are raiding multiple locations, including the office of a company owned by the lawmaker's relative. The firm is said to have a turnover of close to Rs 1,000 crore.
The Income Tax department had on Thursday raided premises of co-founder of The Quint and former Network18 promoter Raghav Bahl. The I-T raids were carried out for allegedly evading tax on undisclosed income. The Quint office, too, has been raided by I-T officials.
More details awaited.
