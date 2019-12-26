TDP Leaders Put Under House Arrest Ahead of Andhra Cabinet Meet to Finalise Proposal for Three Capitals

New Delhi: Ahead of a scheduled cabinet meeting of the Andhra Pradesh government, two prominent leaders of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were put under house arrest on Thursday. The move comes ahead of a meeting on Friday where Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to approve the proposed three-capital formula.

The situation in the state has been tense following Reddy's announcement for the creation of three capitals — executive capital at Vishakhapatnam, legislative capital at Amaravati, and judicial capital at Kurnool.

According to a report in the 'Hindustan Times', MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) and MLC Buddha Venkanna were on their way to Amaravati to participate in a 'Maha Dharna' by farmers against the decision when they were picked up. Several other leaders were detained over the issue as well.

Nani earlier told reporters that he would seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the matter.

Condemning the house arrests, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said the Reddy-led YSR Congress Party government will pay for its "unilateral, dictatorial and suppressive attitude".

"It is undemocratic to prevent the public representatives from going to a meeting of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti Joint Action Committee. The YSRCP government is creating panic among the people of 29 villages. Thousands of police personnel are deployed and are made police 'raj'. They made the capital, which ran smoothly for the past five years, controversial," Naidu said in a statement.

The joint action committee has been formed by farmers in the capital regions who are protesting against the government's decision to decentralise administration. Members of the JAC staged a dharna from Mandadam village, where Modi had laid the foundation stone for the capital city in 2015.

The committee has submitted a memorandum to state home minister M Sucharita urging the government to retain Amaravati as the executive capital.

On Monday, hundreds of farmers in the Amaravati region came out on the streets in Vishakhpanam demanding that the state capital not be shifted. The protesters, denouncing the YSR Congress government's move, staged a dharna in front of Endowments Minister V Srinivasa Rao's residence in Vijayawada.

The farmers have also written to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking their intervention. “If the state government now comes up with two more capitals and shifts base to Vishakhapatnam and Kurnool, we will suffer huge losses,” one of the letters read.

Lawyers also boycotted courts and staged a protest at the Bar Association while no minister turned up at the AP Secretariat.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has earlier stressed on the need for decentralised development to stem distress migration in the state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.