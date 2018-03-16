TDP LIVE: There's No Use of Alliance if the Prime Minister Won't Give Time, Says Chandrababu Naidu

Mar 16, 2018 2:35 pm (IST)

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's tally may drop by 100-110 seats in the next Lok Sabha polls in 2019, if the current trends and the results of the recent bypolls are an indicator, its ally Shiv Sena said in a gloomy prediction on Friday. "The twin wins by the Samajwadi Party in BJP bastions like Gorakhpur and Phulpur has created panic in the BJP camp even as they were busy celebrating the party's victory in a small state like Tripura last week," the Sena said. "Lalu is in jail for corruption... and that could be a politics of vendetta. Despite that, if he can get 'sympathy', then it's a big blow to both Nitish Kumar and Modi... The outcome has thrown down the BJP from the sky to the ground," the Sena said. "Amidst all this, it is clear now, that in 2019, the BJP's numbers will not be 280, but it will plummet by at least 100-110 seats. The elections are not being fought in Russia, America, Canada, France or Israel, but in India. So they (BJP) should keep their feet on the ground here," the Sena warned.