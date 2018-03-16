TDP LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu is Following My Lead, Says Jagan Reddy

In their step-by-step fight, the Telugu Desam party was waiting for the tabling of the Finance Bill, which was their last hope. However, the Finance Bill was passed in Parliament, rejecting all the amendments raised by Andhra Pradesh. On March 12th, the Home Ministry already conveyed to the TDP that their main demand — the Railway zone in Vizag — cannot be fulfilled. Earlier, Arun Jaitley had categorically denied granting Special Status to Andhra Pradesh and hurt the party with comments that "sentiments cannot get funds".
The remarks come after Pawan Kalyan, Jana Sena party chief, made serious allegations of corruption against Chandrababu Naidu and his son, Nara Lokesh at a public meeting in Guntur on Wednesday. “There are corruption charges against Chandrababu Naidu's son, Nara Lokesh. Does Naidu know about this and if he does, why is he silent? Where is the all the money coming from? Even NTR’s soul will never forgive this,” he said. (2/2)
TDP leaders said that Naidu is livid with the BJP playing “dirty” politics instead of resolving the issues faced by the people. The Andhra CM, while addressing his party leaders via teleconference, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hit out at the BJP for pitting others against him. "Instead of giving what Andhra Pradesh people are rightfully asking for, the BJP is resorting to using Jagan Mohan Reddy and Pawan Kalyan against us," Naidu said. (1/2)
The Andhra Pradesh state president of the Congress, N Raghuveera Reddy, is claiming that their government did give special status to the state but when the regime changed, the BJP did not follow through. "The UPA government gave Special Status to Andhra Pradesh but BJP did not follow it up. We have been fighting it up for the last four days. Our leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Mallikarjun Kharge have been calling all other parties since yesterday. They've called about 20 parties till now.
K Chandrashekhar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs are meeting to decide whether they would support the no-confidence motion or not. "Everyone is welcome to the new front which is non-BJP, non-Congress," says a party source. Meanwhile, TDP MP Shivaprasad, famous for his various get-ups to Parliament as a form of protest against the Union government for not granting Special Status to AP is today a fisherman.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that the party will support the no-confidence motion. "We will support the motion in Lok Sabha today. Not only for failure on part of the Narendra Modi government to implement the State Reorganisation Act but also the failure to fulfil their promise of employment to youth and working against injustice meted out to Muslim women, minorities," he said.
"CPI(M) supports the no-confidence motion being brought against the BJP government. Its betrayal of the promise of Special Status for Andhra Pradesh is inexcusable. Its all-around failure and evasion of parliamentary accountability needs to be highlighted," tweets Sitaram Yechury:
"After four years of relentless struggle and fight by YSRCP with people’s support for Special Category Status; finally the nation, including CM Chandrababu Naidu's TDP wakes up. Even if guided by political compulsion, TDP had to yet again follow YSRCP’s lead of moving a no-confidence motion against the Central Govt for not granting Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. (It is a) Win for democracy and people of AP. YSRCP will continue to fight for SCS, the rights of the people of AP," tweets Jagan Mohan Reddy:
The TDP had returned to BJP-led NDA a month before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. It had severed ties with the BJP after its debacle at the hands of Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy-led Congress in 2004. Naidu had even called BJP a communal party which had drowned him with it. The popularity of Jaganmohan Reddy and the Modi wave in urban pockets of AP forced Naidu to go for an alliance with the BJP. He had taken a huge risk and it had paid off. But the relationship has never been the same post results. Naidu was miffed with Modi over allocation of portfolios to no special aid to Andhra Pradesh. Realising that BJP was keeping back-channel talks with the YSRCP open, Naidu decided to pull the plug.
Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu's party had decided to support YSR Congress Party's motion against the Modi government in the Parliament. However, after a meeting of the TDP members, they decided to give a separate no-confidence motion. The Andhra Pradesh chief minister had been under pressure from YSR Congress chief Jagan Reddy, who had dared him to pull out of the alliance as both leaders engage in a game of one-upmanship on the issue of special status. Reddy had alleged that Naidu was not doing so as he was afraid of "witch-hunting" by Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.
Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the TDP's decision and said that the "current situation warrants such action to save the country from disaster". In a tweet, the CM also requested opposition parties to work against "atrocities, economic calamity and political instability".
The BJP said the TDP's decision to quit was inevitable after "its mischievous propaganda" against Centre. "People of AP have now realised that the TDP is resorting to lies to cover up its inept & inert governance. Far from being a threat, TDP's exit is a timely opportunity for the BJP to grow in AP," BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao tweeted.
Chandrababu Naidu has pulled out his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the Centre’s refusal to announce special status to Andhra Pradesh. The snapping of ties doesn’t threaten the NDA government at the Centre, but signals a revamp of political ties ahead of General Elections next year. Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee — seen as a potential Third Front leader — has already praised her Andhra Pradesh counterpart over the move. It’s also a psychological advantage for BJP’s other estranged ally, the Shiv Sena. Action now shifts to Parliament where the TDP has submitted a no-confidence notice against the central government. The BJP has called TDP’s move an “inevitable” one, saying it offers a “timely opportunity for the BJP” to grow in Andhra Pradesh.
