TDP LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu is Following My Lead, Says Jagan Reddy

Mar 16, 2018 11:37 am (IST)

The TDP had returned to BJP-led NDA a month before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. It had severed ties with the BJP after its debacle at the hands of Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy-led Congress in 2004. Naidu had even called BJP a communal party which had drowned him with it. The popularity of Jaganmohan Reddy and the Modi wave in urban pockets of AP forced Naidu to go for an alliance with the BJP. He had taken a huge risk and it had paid off. But the relationship has never been the same post results. Naidu was miffed with Modi over allocation of portfolios to no special aid to Andhra Pradesh. Realising that BJP was keeping back-channel talks with the YSRCP open, Naidu decided to pull the plug.