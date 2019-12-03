TDP Claims Police Conspiracy behind Attack on Naidu’s Convoy in Amaravati, Complains to Governor

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Leaders on Tuesday met Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan to complain about the incidents that took place during party chief Chandrababu Naidu’s recent tour in the capital Amaravati.

During the meeting at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada, the TDP leaders told the Governor that a few "pro-YSRCP" farmers had hurled stones and footwear at Naidu’s convoy in the presence of police officials.

“Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his ministers had concocted false propaganda in the Amaravati capital. To address that, Naidu had planned the tour to convey facts to the local farmers. But our convoy was attacked and the police were also involved. YSRCP Leaders had brought people for this attack. After the tour, police seized our bus and detained the driver and other staff also,” they said.

Telugu Desam Legislature Party Deputy Floor leader Kinjarapu Achennayudu, MLA Rama Naidu, MLCs Ashok Babu, Bachula Arjunudu were among the leaders who met the governor on Tuesday.

After coming to power, the Reddy government decided to halt the ongoing works in the Amaravati region, of which only 25% had been completed. The World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment banks (AIIB) also withdrew their funding proposals for Amaravati. Following this, the TDP took up this issue and Naidu visited the farmers amid protests.

