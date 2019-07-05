Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

TE Kerala Result 2019: Re-evaluation Process Begins at tekerala.org. All you Need to Know

The TE Kerala diploma semester examinations were held in April and now candidates who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for retotaling of marks.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 5, 2019, 1:56 PM IST
TE Kerala Result 2019: Re-evaluation Process Begins at tekerala.org. All you Need to Know
Image for representation | Credit: Reuters
Loading...

The Board of Technical Education, Kerala has released the TE Kerala Result 2019, TE Kerala Diploma Result 2019 for the examination conducted by Kerala Technical Education Board in April. The Board, which is also known as TE Kerala, has released the re-evaluation process for the TE Kerala Result 2019 for several semesters.The last date to apply for TE Kerala 2019 re-evaluation is July 10 (Wednesday). The Kerala Technical Education Board, has published a detailed circular mentioning prescribed the process for re-evaluation of answer sheets at its official website tekerala.org.

The TE Kerala diploma semester examinations were held in April and now candidates who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for retotaling of marks. They need to follow the prescribed process for re-evaluation of answer sheets or TE Kerala 2019 re-evaluation for the respective subjects. As per the official notification issued by the Office of the Controller of Technical Examinations, application for re-evaluation of answer scripts should be submitted to the Principal of the Polytechnic College concerned on or before 10/07/2019 in the prescribed application formats. The application will not be received directly from the students in this office. The candidates need to pay Rs. 380 (per paper) as re-evaluation fees. Candidates looking forward to avail the photo copies of their answer scripts have to payRs.790 per subject for TE Kerala 2019 re-evaluation.

How to apply for TE Kerala re-evaluation 2019

Here are steps to apply for TE Kerala 2019 re-evaluation:

Step 1- Visit the homepage of Kerala Technical Education Board: tekerala.org

Step 2- Download the application format

Step 3- Pay the fee to the concerned Principal of the Polytechnic College by July 10

Step 4- The application form, required documents (current semester mark sheet) for TE Kerala re-evaluation 2019 will be forwarded by the Principal through his/her ‘institution login’ credentials.

The final TE Kerala 2019 diploma result, TE Kerala final re-evaluation result 2019 is scheduled to be declared on October 15.

