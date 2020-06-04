Declared Covid-19 Positive Without Tests, Alleges Tea-seller in Kashmir, Hospital Denies

A tea-seller in Central Kashmir's Budgam district has alleged that he was hospitalised at Srinagar's SKIMS Medical College Hospital and declared positive for COVID-19 without being tested for the disease. The allegations have been rejected by the hospital administration, who claimed that all the medical protocols were followed.

Mohammad Salem, a resident of Chadora area of Budgam, alleged that he was brought to the hospital on Tuesday after the police and some health workers arrived at his house. “They brought me here (SKIMS) and quarantined my wife, two children and mother. I still wonder why my swab sample was not taken and how did they declare me COVID-19 positive," Salem said.

On the contrary, the Budgam Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tajamul, claimed that his samples were taken and was sent to the hospital only after conducting a coronavirus test. However, he said that the technician who took the sample was put on suspension and an enquiry has been ordered into the matter.

Dr Tajamul added that the enquiry was ordered into the matter after it was found that the technician, Nisar, took the sample of the patient from his home, which is against the rules.

Interestingly, the technician in question happens to be Salem’s next-door neighbour and both the families claim to share a cordial relationship.

The sample of the patient was reportedly properly coded with his name clearly mentioned, but the contact number given was of the technician. The CMO said that the number provided on the sample has been switched off.

Following the controversy, the authorities at the SKIMS Medical College Hospital, Srinagar shifted the patient to a separate room on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Salem said that he has written to the CMO of the Hospital for a fresh COVID-19 test but the administration has not shown a willingness to conduct a resampling of the patient despite the controversy, raising questions.

(The name of the patient has been changed.)

