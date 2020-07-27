Tea Seller's Daughter Tops Agriculture, Security Guard's Son on Biology Merit List in MP Class 12 Exams

The daughter of a tea seller from Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh topped the higher secondary exams in the Agriculture stream.

Results for higher secondary examinations were announced on Monday. In all, 68.81 students have cleared the exam including 64.66% boys and 73.40% girls.

Priya Chaurasia, whose father sells tea and owns a book shop at a local bus stand, said that her father urged her to excel in her studies despite their humble background. "Hard work and distancing myself from social media was my mantra," Priya said. She had desisted from the social media altogether throughout her year in class 12.

Vivek Gupta from Bhopal secured the first spot in the Commerce merit list securing 486 out of 500 marks.

His father runs a small general store in Bhopal. "I always wanted to stand out in a crowd and progress in life so I worked hard to earn a place in merit list," Vivek said.

"Once you work hard and earn laurels, you can always enjoy your life later," he added. Vivek aspires to be a Chartered Accountant and has secured the 42 rank in the CA preliminary exams.

In the Arts, Drishti Sanodia, the daughter of a schoolteacher, stood first. She said that she would study for six to seven hours everyday. Her father would review her preparation.

Among notable achievers is Bharat Arya, the son of a security guard Chunnilal Arya. He secured the second place in the merit list in the Biology stream.

"Our family is proud after Bharat secured a place in the merit list," said his father Chunnilal. Bharat's sister had also had secured the ninth place in the state merit list in the year 2017 and is pursuing medical education.

As other fields, higher secondary exams also were marred by the Covid-19 onslaught and the exams were carried out in two phases.

Greeting the achievers, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged them to work hard for a bright future. Empathising with those who failed, he said that they need not feel disheartened as the ‘Ruk Jana Nahin’ scheme offers them a chance to appear in failed subjects again.