Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Tea Stall Owner Near Maha CM’s Residence 'Matoshree' Tests Positive For COVID-19

The police, BMC and state health authorities have sealed off most parts of Kala Nagar where the CM's residence is located in Bandra east.

PTI

Updated:April 6, 2020, 8:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tea Stall Owner Near Maha CM’s Residence 'Matoshree' Tests Positive For COVID-19
File photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his family.

A vendor who sells tea near 'Matoshree', the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, has been found positive for novel coronavirus infection, a civic body official said on Monday.

As an immediate precaution, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday sprayed disinfectants in the entire locality and surroundings.

The police, BMC and state health authorities have sealed off most parts of Kala Nagar where the CM's residence is located in Bandra east and now the tea-seller's contact tracking is underway.

"The vendor run a tea stall in the locality. After he was found positive, contact tracking is going on," he said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,851

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,281

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    318

     

  • Total DEATHS

    111

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    953,603

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,297,704

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    272,819

     

  • Total DEATHS

    71,282

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres