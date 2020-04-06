Tea Stall Owner Near Maha CM’s Residence 'Matoshree' Tests Positive For COVID-19
The police, BMC and state health authorities have sealed off most parts of Kala Nagar where the CM's residence is located in Bandra east.
File photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his family.
A vendor who sells tea near 'Matoshree', the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, has been found positive for novel coronavirus infection, a civic body official said on Monday.
As an immediate precaution, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday sprayed disinfectants in the entire locality and surroundings.
The police, BMC and state health authorities have sealed off most parts of Kala Nagar where the CM's residence is located in Bandra east and now the tea-seller's contact tracking is underway.
"The vendor run a tea stall in the locality. After he was found positive, contact tracking is going on," he said.
