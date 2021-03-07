Tea, Wheelchairs on Arrival, Co-win Camps: Mumbai Hospitals Roll Out Red Carpet for Senior Citizens

Ever since senior citizens have started getting the covid-19 vaccinations, hospital staff and doctors are rolling out a red carpet for them before and after they are inoculated.

While some corporate hospitals are visiting residential societies to conduct camps for helping senior citizens to register themselves on Co-win app, several doctors and hospital staff has been seen offering tea and snacks after the elderly were inoculated, a Times of India report states.

The services which are available at the vaccine centres include- wheelchairs on arrival, no queues for people above 80 years of age, and counselling. Reportedly, staffers at the Mumbai civic body-run Mulund jumbo centre are pooling money to buy biscuit packets and tea which they serve to the elderly.

“The local Lions Clubs has now shown interest in helping us out,” said the dean Dr Pradeep Angre who walks around the centre which has 20 vaccine booths advising recipients to take paracetamol in the evening and the need to continue wearing masks.

Most senior citizens have narrated a positive experience of getting inoculated against the deadly coronavirus. Apart from the first two days of technical glitches, the drive has largely been smooth.

Dr Parag Rindani, head of Wockhardt Hospital, has doubled the number of wheelchairs at his hospital in Mumbai central. He told TOI that our hospital staff along with management staff everyone is out on floors to help senior citizens during and post-inoculation. The Wockhardt hospital has also sent tea to housing localities where the elderly are being advised on how to register them for the covid-19 vaccine, he added.

As the vaccination drive is being run on a full scale, private hospitals have been instructed to carry on immunisation until 6 pm. However, BMC is yet to start evening shifts. “Planning on going on for that, if demand continues to be high we may begin evening shifts. Initially, we had planned evening shifts but at that point, the Government of India had not provided that option,” said Dr Sheela Jagtap, BMC immunisation officer.

The response to Phase III of the Covid-19 vaccination drive has been impressive. The inoculation drive for people aged 60 plus and 45 plus with comorbidities had begun on March 1.