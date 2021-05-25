Teacher at Chennai’s Top School Arrested for Sexual Misconduct During Online Classes

A teacher at one of the top schools in Chennai, who was accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour during virtual classroom sessions, was arrested on Tuesday.

The teacher, now suspended, faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, NDTV reported.

The incident came to light after students of the Seshadri Bala Vidhya Bhavan School in the city’s KK Nagar area made complaints against the teacher.

Screenshots evidencing harassment and inappropriate behaviour by the teacher had been doing the rounds on Twitter with growing clamour for action. Alumni of the school submitted a statement to the school management to suspend the teacher till a thorough investigation is conducted in this matter.

On Monday, DMK MP Kanimozhi had demanded swift action in the matter. “The sexual harassment allegations against a commerce teacher in PSBB School, Chennai has been shocking. An inquiry should be conducted and action must be taken against those who are involved including school authorities who failed to act against the complaints from students… I promise to take this to the concerned authorities.”

Celebrities, too, took to social media to demand action against the teacher.

Chinmayi Sripaada in her tweet said: “To the students at PSBB - if you are being coerced or threatened to remove your testimonies, please don’t. You’ll receive legal help. Also - students usually don’t know what is appropriate and what’s not. That education never reaches them. So kindly refrain from shaming.”

Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli tweeted: TW: stories of sexual harassment. Rajagopalan, a commerce teacher in #PSBB(KKN) is a sexual harasser. Posting this after I have personally verified this with a student from this man’s class. Also posting this to amplify and ensure he gets the punishment he deserves. This is sick.”

