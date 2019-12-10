Teacher Blackens 9-year-old Dalit Student's Face in Haryana School for Poor Performance in Exam
The family of the girl said that the teacher painted the girl’s face with black colour and she was paraded through the campus after she scored less in a test held on December 6.
Image for representation.
Hisar: A teacher of a private school in Haryana’s Hisar allegedly painted the face of a nine-year-old Dalit girl black and paraded her inside the school for poor performance in English language test. The incident enraged the family of the girl who staged a protest on Monday.
The teacher has been booked after other students also complained of a similar treatment by he teacher. The father of the class 4 student demanded the school to be closed as it allowed such an incident to take place, news agency ANI reported.
“She is in class 4. Even if she did not know the answer of the question, they should not have done this," her father was quoted as saying by ANI.
Several students alleged that the teacher had punished them in the similar way, by painting their faces black, for not performing well in exams.
