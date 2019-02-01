English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Teacher Eligibility Tests to be Conducted Online by Odisha BSE
The BSE is responsible to conduct the matriculation examinations for the Odia medium schools in the state every year along with the supplementary examinations.
Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will conduct the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) online henceforth, BSE president Jahan Ara Begum said here on Friday.
"The OTET, which are held twice in a year, will henceforth be conducted online," Begum said adding that the test that was cancelled in January this year due to the question paper leak, will now be held in April this year after completion of the matriculation examination.
Similarly, after the OTET was introduced in the year 2012 to identify the eligible teachers, the BSE had been holding the test.
This year, on January 16, while over one lakh candidates were writing the first paper of the OTET examination in over 250 centres, the images of the second paper questions went viral on social media.
Following this, the BSE was left with no option but to cancel the whole examination, putting the teacher aspirants red-faced.
