Teacher Gets 3 Years in Jail for Sexually Assaulting Student
The teacher threatened to beat the student if she told anybody about this, the girl said.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Mumbai: A court here on Friday sentenced a tuition teacher to three years' imprisonment for sexually assaulting a ten-year-old student.
Pradeep Singh (30) was found guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The victim, a Class 5 student, attended Singh's tuitions.
In January 2015, the girl told her mother that Singh made her sit close to him and touched her inappropriately.
He threatened to beat her if she told anybody about this, the girl said.
Police arrested Singh after the girl's mother lodged a complaint.
Apart from POCSO provisions, special judge S J Gharat also convicted Singh under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation), said prosecutor Vinod More
