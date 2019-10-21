Teacher on Poll Duty in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli Faints, Dies
Bapu Pandu Gavade, who was heading to the voting booth with a polling party from Dehari base camp, fainted mid-way in the morning near Pursalgondi village.
Image for representation.
Gadchiroli (Maha): A 45-year-old teacher posted on election duty in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district died in hospital after fainting while walking towards the voting booth on Monday morning, an official said.
Bapu Pandu Gavade, who was heading to the voting booth with a polling party from Dehari base camp, fainted mid-way in the morning near Pursalgondi village of Gadchiroli's Etapalli area, he said.
"He used to get epileptic fits. He suffered head injuries after he fainted. He was taken to Etapalli hospital first and then to a bigger facility at Chandrapur. Gavade, however, died during treatment," the official said.
