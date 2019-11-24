Take the pledge to vote

Teacher Rapes 6-year-old in School Toilet on Pretext of Tuitions, Probe Reveals He Was Related to Minor

The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother, after which a rape case was registered against the teacher on Saturday. Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were also added to the FIR.

Updated:November 24, 2019, 2:21 PM IST
Banda (UP): A teacher of a private school in a village here was arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl student, police said on Sunday.

According to Circle Officer (CO) Omprakash, "A teacher of a private school in a village located within the Tindwari police station limits has been arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old student. The girl has been sent for a medical examination."

The incident occurred on Friday, the police said, adding that a case was registered on the basis of a complaint from the girl's mother on Saturday.

"The teacher, a distant relative of the girl, asked her and her younger brother to stay back after the classes, saying he would give them tuition. Subsequently, he sent the girl's brother to a shop to buy toffees and allegedly raped her in the school toilet.

"When the girl's brother returned, he heard her sister's cries from the toilet. On knocking the door, the accused opened it and fled the spot. The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother, after which a rape case was registered against the teacher on Saturday. Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were also added to the FIR," the CO said, adding that the accused was arrested on Saturday.

