Teacher Rapes 6-year-old Inside Classroom in Bengal While Other Students Played Outside, Arrested

Kolkata: A teacher of a government school in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district allegedly raped a six-year-old student inside the classroom while other students were playing outside, the police said.

The accused, 51-year-old Chandraman Khawas, has been arrested and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Hindustan Times reported.

Khawas was arrested after the child’s mother filed a complaint on Sunday. According to investigation, the minor was raped inside the classroom on Thursday when other students were playing outside. The child had narrated the ordeal to her mother, but she refused to believe her. But she later complained of pain in private parts and the mother approached the police.

Medical examination has confirmed rape, police sources were quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Tshering Dahal, chairperson of primary school board, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, has asked the police to take stern action against the accused.

