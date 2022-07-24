Teacher Recruitment Scam: Partha Chatterjee Hospitalised After Arrest, Role of Another Woman Under ED Scanner | Top Updates

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested on Saturday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam, was hospitalised in the evening after he complained of uneasiness, an official of the agency said. Chatterjee, who has several health issues, was admitted to the ICCU of the state-run SSKM Hospital hours after the senior minister was remanded to two-day ED custody by a city court.

He was later moved to a cabin after his condition improved “a bit”, an official of the hospital said. Meanwhile, the role of another woman, reportedly a close aide of Chatterjee, has come under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the multi-crore financial scam relating to the recruitment irregularities in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

• Several tests including ECG were conducted on the TMC secretary general after he was hospitalised. “He is stable at the moment. A team of doctors are keeping a close watch on his condition,” an official told PTI. Cardiologist Dr Saroj Mondal is heading the team of doctors that is looking after Chatterjee, a source in the ED said. Security personnel have been posted outside the minister’s cabin.

• The role of another woman, reportedly a close aide of Chatterjee, came under scanner. Earlier on Saturday, the ED had arrested Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of Chatterjee, the current state Commerce and Industries Minister. Her arrest from her residence in South Kolkata was officially announced by the ED at 5.14 p.m. on Saturday, about seven hours after the probe agency nabbed Chatterjee. The name of the second woman under the ED’s radar is Monalisa Das, the head of the department of Bengali at state-run Kazi Nazrul University in Asansol in Burdwan district. ED sources said that the name of Das came up from the statements made in the face of interrogation by Mukherjee.

• More than half a day after the arrest of Partha Chatterjee in the alleged teacher recruitment scam, the Trinamool Congress spelled out its stand on the controversy and said it would take steps if the West Bengal minister is proven guilty in the court of law. Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday morning after a marathon questioning session of 26 hours.

• After the developments, Congress slammed the TMC. “Everyone in Bengal knew about this (scam). After the court’s intervention, investigation agencies started acting upon it. We want culprits to be punished,” said West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

What Happened?

West Bengal Industry and Commerce Minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday in connection with its investigation into the alleged school jobs scam, an official of the agency said. He was later produced before a judge in the Bankshall court here and sent to the ED custody for two days. The Trinamool Congress secretary general, who was the state education minister when the alleged irregularities took place, was arrested after around 26 hours of grilling in his residence in connection with the probe since Friday morning.

